Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Revealed: We spend N12b monthly on home grown school feeding, says Ahmed Lawan
Oak TV  - Revealed: We spend N12b monthly on home grown school feeding, says Ahmed Lawan Watch Also: Fire guts Accountant General’s office, Minister confirms official records intact

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Court Grants Detained Two Caverton Helicopter Pilots, 10 Passengers Bail - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
2 Coronavirus strikes Sosoliso Airline Chairman dead  in UK - PM News, 7 hours ago
3 Painter gives details of how he killed 69-year-old woman after finding N2 million in her bank account - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
4 Court Remands Facebook User Over Alleged False information Against Osun Govt - NPO Reports, 7 hours ago
5 Lockdown: Residents kill and eat baboon in SA (photos) - Phenomenal, 7 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Katsina Begins House-to-house Search For Lagos, Abuja Returnees - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
7 Queen Sekinat Elegushi Extends Palliative To More Communities Amidst Covid-19 [PHOTOS] - The Genius Media, 7 hours ago
8 FG Can’t Share N15BN Donated By Private Nigerians And Companies To Nigerians – Lai Mohammed - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
9 Igbos are more advanced in everything than Hausa and Yoruba put together, that’s why you have few case of coronavirus In Igbo land because naturally they are educated – sultan of Sokoto - Exclusive News, 8 hours ago
10 COVID-19: California Governor Gavin Newsom sued by pastors over church lockdown - Nigeria Newspaper, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info