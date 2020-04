News at a Glance



Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities Complaining About Their Quarantine Mansions Emperor Gist - During a new interview with the British newspaper, The Sun, Ricky Gervais was the voice of the working class once again when he fired shots at celebrities for complaining about quarantine and self-isolation in their multi-million-dollar homes.As most ...



News Credibility Score: 21%