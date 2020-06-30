Riff Raff asked to fight in Sean Kingston’s rap boxing league Gist Punch - Enlarge ImageSean Kingston is sending Riff Raff into the ring.Getty ImagesIs Riff Raff ready to rumble?The “Tip Toe Wing in My Jawwdinz” rapper, 38, was asked to fight in Sean Kingston’s new boxing league for rappers.



