Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Riff Raff asked to fight in Sean Kingston’s rap boxing league
Gist Punch  - Enlarge ImageSean Kingston is sending Riff Raff into the ring.Getty ImagesIs Riff Raff ready to rumble?The “Tip Toe Wing in My Jawwdinz” rapper, 38, was asked to fight in Sean Kingston’s new boxing league for rappers.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Top Naija:
Rave of the moment, Rema stormed the office of the HEADIES AWARDS organizers with his manager Super Sean to pick up the car gift. Rema won the NEXT RATED CATEGORY of the Headies 2019 edition last year October. The superstar kid was quiet and filled ...


   More Picks
1 Adamawa NUJ mourns the death of Hama Bachama, HRH Late Stephen - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 590 as country records 561 new cases - See Naija, 3 hours ago
3 August Alsina Confirms Dating Will Smith’s Wife, Jada (Video) - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Large haul of narcotic drugs seized in Myanmar’s eastern state - NNN, 3 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Politicians plot fresh plans ahead of 2023 - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Tension In Osun, As Deceased’s Brother Destroys Hospital Equipment (Photos) - Naija on Point, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19 : Nigeria’s 561 fresh cases jump total infections to 25,694, deaths 590 - Maritime First Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 DJ Cuppy shares video of herself eating Jollof rice inside a bathtub (Watch) - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
9 16-year-old girl gives birth through CS after being allegedly raped by four men, tests positive for COVID-19 (Video) - Laila Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Inside MasterChef star Pete Wicks’ Essex home with minimalist interiors and patio swing for his two rescue dogs - Public News Update, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info