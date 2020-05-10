

News at a Glance



#RightsWatch: Nigerian Police, Where Is Mubarak Bala? [MUST READ] The Trent - s it stands now, the fate of Mubarak Bala, Nigerian humanist who was arrested last week is unknown. Nobody is sure if Mr. Bala is alive or dead. If he is alive, no one knows the conditions of his detention. Mr. Bala was last seen on April 29, 2020, a ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



