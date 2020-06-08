Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ripples in PDP, as Akeredolu’s deputy may resign this week
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Ripples in PDP, as Akeredolu’s deputy may resign this week SPECULATIONS were rife at the weekend that the deputy governor of Ondo State, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, may resign from his office this week, amidst rising intrigues ahead party ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


