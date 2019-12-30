

News at a Glance



Rita Dominic Shares Ankara Inspired Christmas Family Photos Glamsquad Magazine - Rita Dominic took to her Instagram page to share rare photo of her family. We love the Ankara inspiration… In her words; “Here’s sending you some more Christmas cheer from my clan and I! Have a glorious Christmas.. “Merry Christmas from Dominic’s first ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



