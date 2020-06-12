

News at a Glance



Rivers APC Crisis: Let’s make peace – Tonye Princewill tells Amaechi, Abe’s factions Ogene African - RIVERS, Nigeria – A former governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has advised members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who believe that Governor Nyesom Wike has plans to take over the party with the help of Senator Magnus Abe ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



