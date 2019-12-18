Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Rivers APC crisis: Court strikes out Abe’s suit, gives green light for congress
Daily Times  - A state High court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has dismissed a suit filed by the former Senator Magnus Abe-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Blueprint:
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Wednesday struck out the suit instituted by one Ibrahim Umar and 22 others against the All Progressives Congress’ proposed arrangement to conduct the ward, local and state congresses [...]
The Nigeria Lawyer:
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday struck out an interim injunction obtained by Ibrahim Umar and 22 others barring the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State from conducting its wards, local government and state ...
Anaedo Online:
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the senator representing Rivers Southeast, Magnus Abe, would have been governor of the state if he had deserted the former governor of the state who is the current Minister of Transportation, ...


   More Picks
1 Lawan, Akande, Shettima Get New Appointments - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
2 RCCG Pastor Kidnapped in Yola - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Rivers APC to conduct congresses as court gives clearance - The Giant, 2 hours ago
4 Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu as DPR head - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 Google forks over additional $326M to Australian Tax Office - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Complete List Of Governors Supreme Court Ruled On Their Elections Today - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Senator Lawan heads APC reconciliatory committee - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari approves deployment of permanent secretaries - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
10 Sowore: Malami orders return of case file to CJ - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info