

News at a Glance



Rivers: Gov. Wike desperately lobbying to join our party because of Atiku – APC See Naija - The All Progressives Congress, APC’s major stakeholders in the 20 wards of Port Harcourt City council area (PHALGA) of Rivers State have accused the State Governor, Nyesom Wike of desperately lobbying to join the party.



News Credibility Score: 21%



