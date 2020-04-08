Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rivers State Government Declares Carveton Helicopter Persona Non Grata
Gist Punch  - RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT DECLARES CARVETON HELICOPTER PERSONA NON GRATA•directs Local Government Council Chairmen to close all Carveton Helicopters Offices in the stateFor endangering the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations, the Rivers ...

8 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: Scientists Discover Drug That Kills The Virus In 48-hour - Brainnews Radio, 6 hours ago
2 Ondo Grants Churches Permission To Hold Easter Sunday Service - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
3 “Snitches will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government “- Naira Marley - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
4 No records lost in Accountant-General’s office fire —Minister - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 NNPC will no longer run refineries – Kyari - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
6 How N19bn donation to fight Covid-19 should be spent - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
7 30 Benue Doctors Display Sack Letters, Seek Governor’s Intervention (Photos) - Naija Choice, 7 hours ago
8 PSG launch crowdfunding platform to fight coronavirus - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria Records 22 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 276 - Western Post News, 7 hours ago
10 Kano State Govt bans TV station from airing two popular Hausa series, says episode which shows a lady being held by men is against its norms and culture… - iExclusive News, 7 hours ago
