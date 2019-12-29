Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ronaldo crowned Globe Soccer Awards’ Best Player of the Year for 2019
News photo Edujandon  - The Globe Soccer Awards were held in Dubai on Sunday evening, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top honour as he

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 If you give Buhari 50 years to rule, the masses will suffer for those 50 years —Shehu Sani - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 I won’t support anyone older than me in 2023 —Umahi - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Boxer Amir Khan Replies Fellow Muslims Who Trolled Him For Celebrating Christmas - News Dey, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos Government Demolishes 2,500 Illegal Structures In Lekki - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
5 Hold your fake prophesies, God doesn’t speak only at end of year – Pastor Giwa tells Nigerian pastors - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 FG Not Kaduna State Govt Is Holding El-Zakzaky In Detention – IMN - Aledeh, 3 hours ago
7 I’m set to open ‘horrible can of worms’ that’ll make Edo people stone Oshiomhole –APC Chieftain - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Adorable photos from actress Chizzy Alichi’s white wedding - Davina Diaries, 3 hours ago
9 APC: Fresh troubles for Oshiomhole as party chieftain threaten to spill secrets - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
10 Trump 2020: Donald Trump’s Achievements as President — Robby Starbuck - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info