Ross Barkley Gave Chelsea A 0-1 Win At Leicester In The FA Cup Naija on Point - Chelsea progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals as Ross Barkley’s second half goal sealed a deserved 0-1 win at Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Looking to win the first trophy of Frank Lampard’s reign, Chelsea recovered from a woeful start at the ...



