Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Rouhani Says 25 Million Iranians Infected With COVID-19
News photo Signal  - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another..

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Rouhani says 35 million Iranians face virus infection Vanguard News:
Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said Saturday that 35 million Iranians may contract the coronavirus, as the country still did not have herd immunity although a quarter of the population may be infected.
Rouhani says 35 million Iranians face virus infection The Street Journal:
Iranian President, Hassan RouhaniIran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said Saturday that 35 million Iranians may contract the coronavirus, as the country still did not have herd immunity although a quarter of the population may be infected.
25 million Iranians infected by Coronavirus, says President Rouhani Online Nigeria:
<!– President Hassan Rouhani: says 25 million Iranians gutted by coronavirus. Photo Fars News –> President Hassan Rouhani: says 25 million Iranians gutted by coronavirus.
25 million Iranians infected by Coronavirus, says President Rouhani See Naija:
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another 35 million are at risk of acquiring it. The figures, would constitute a new world record, far more than the 3.7 million ...
25 million Iranians caught COVID-19, says Iranian President, Rouhani Global Upfront:
Tehran has frequently been accused of vastly under-reporting the scope of the outbreak, which has killed at least 13,791 according to official figures By TOI staff and Agencies, TOI, 18 July 2020 Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that 25 ...


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info