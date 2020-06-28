

News at a Glance



S. Korea reports 62 more COVID-19 cases, 12,715 in total NNN - South Korea reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,715. The daily caseload rose above 60 in eight days due to the continued small cluster infections.



News Credibility Score: 61%



