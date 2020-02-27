Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SA still free of coronavirus as 133 tests come back negative
Nigeria Sun  - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday that no confirmed case of Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus, has been recorded in South Africa since the global outbreak

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


