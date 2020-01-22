Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SAG Awards 2020: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet
KOKO TV Nigeria  - The Hollywood industry witnessed yet another and the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards yesterday and the silver carpet at the Shrine Auditorium lit up.

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Last night, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and several actors were honoured for their performances in TV and film for the year 2019.
Bella Naija:
The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held on Sunday night, at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, honouring outstanding stars of motion pictures and movie series.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong’o recently stole the show as she rocked expensive diamonds for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Olisa TV:
Last night, Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday received the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a film at the 2020 SAG Awards. During his award speech, gave the spotlight to his fellow nominees, starting with an anecdote about Once Upon a Time ...
Ono Bello:
Whew, these looks! The awards season is going nowhere anytime soon as Hollywood stars came together once again for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) yesterday. Held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the show which was ...
Emperor Gist:
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are giving the people what they want ... finally!!! The famous exes not only came face-to-face Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild awards -- but they had a warm and loving embrace in front of all the cameras.
NGG:
Whew, these looks! The awards season is going nowhere anytime soon as Hollywood stars came
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston are giving the people what they have been waiting for – a reunion.According to TMZ, the famous exes not only came face-to-face Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild awards, but they had a warm and ...


