SALLAH TRAGEDY! Generator Fume Kills 7 Women in an Hairdressing Salon in Nigeria
News photo Afrobeats Global  - Generator Fume Kills 7 Women in an Hairdressing Salon in Nigeria Seven women, including two housewives, were on, Thursday, July 30th, suffocated to death at a hairdresser’s salon in Rijau, Niger state.

18 hours ago
Seven women, including two housewives, were on, Thursday, July 30th, suffocated to death at a hairdresser’s salon in Rijau, Niger state. The women were ported to have visited the salon to dress their hair in readiness for the Eid el Kabir festival.
