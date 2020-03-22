Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


S’Court Can’t Reverse Self on Zamfara Judgment, PDP Insists
The Nigeria Lawyer  - •APC accuses opposition party of attempt to intimidate apex court The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday vehemently insisted that the Supreme Court has no option than to dismiss the pending application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 ‘The whole of Buhari’s media team needs to be replaced over his Covik One Nine gaffe’ – Uche Jombo - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
2 SERAP tasks Buhari on tracking N1.3trn spending on COVID-19 - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: India locks down New Delhi, 74 other districts - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kidnap Two Nigerian Players - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
5 #COVID19: Aisha Buhari reacts as Atiku’s son tests positive - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
6 Zamfara: APC accuses PDP of intimidating, undermining Supreme Court - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
7 Address rumours surrounding Osinbajo, Bakare tells Presidency - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Buhari Finally Addresses Nigerians - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerians Knock Abia Governor Over Coronavirus Comment - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
10 Obaseki, Oshiomhole set to end rift – Gov’s aide - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info