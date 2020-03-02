Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


S’Court Judgment Has Made Bayelsa APC Dep. Governorship Candidate Suicidal – Sylva
The Will  - LS, March 03, (THEWILL) – The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timi Sylva has revealed that the disqualified deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent Bayelsa State governorship election, Senator ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Suspected Female Trafficker Apprehended With 23 Children In Taraba - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Gombe To Begin Construction Of Madaki- Bamusa- Yelenguruza Road - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
3 Man remanded for allegedly raping neighbour’s 4-year-old daughter - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos Airport Hotel Denies Hosting First Nigeria’s Coronavirus Patient - Mojidelano, 2 hours ago
5 IPPIS Recruitment 2020 Application Form Portal statues | - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
6 S’Court Review: Update of Proceedings [PHOTOS] - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
8 S’Court Judgment Has Made Bayelsa APC Dep. Governorship Candidate Suicidal – Sylva - The Will, 2 hours ago
9 Mofe Duncan Replies Follower Who Said He Should Have Made His Marriage Work - I Don Sabi, 3 hours ago
10 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court to decide Imo Governor today - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info