News at a Glance

SEE THE ONLY STATE IN NIGERIA THAT IS YET TO EXPERIENCE DEATH THROUGH CORONAVIRUS, IT’S IN NORTH EAST Abuja Reporters - Taraba, Only State In Nigeria Yet To Report Death From COVID-19 – NCDC Despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria with 878 deaths, Taraba is the only state in the country yet to record a single fatality from the virus.



News Credibility Score: 21%



