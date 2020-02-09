

SENATE INVITES NDDC INTERIM MNGT. COMMITTEE TO DEFEND COMMISSION’S BUDGET ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12 Flashpoint News - The Nigerian Senate has finally invited the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to defend the budget proposals and estimates of the Commission, scheduled for Wednesday, 12th February, 2020.



