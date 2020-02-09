Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SENATE INVITES NDDC INTERIM MNGT. COMMITTEE TO DEFEND COMMISSION’S BUDGET ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Flashpoint News  - The Nigerian Senate has finally invited the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to defend the budget proposals and estimates of the Commission, scheduled for Wednesday, 12th February, 2020.

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Pardon lPOB leader to bury father, Ohanaeze begs Buhari - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Edo APC faction opposes parallel primaries as Ize-Iyamu mulls endorsement - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 The Obama-produced ‘American Factory’ wins Oscar for best documentary feature - EE Live, 4 hours ago
4 Governance: Executive, Legislative Synergy’ll Drive Nigeria’s Progress -Wike - The Tide, 5 hours ago
5 Northern Govs Reject Regional Security Outfit, Shege Ka Fasa - This Day, 5 hours ago
6 Nigeria, Others to Raise $1bn to Fight Insecurity - This Day, 5 hours ago
7 Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ Wins Best Original Screenplay - Olisa TV, 5 hours ago
8 The trouble with the North - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Proving Life Can Get Better - Emperor Gist, 5 hours ago
10 Rema Flaunts His 6 Packs In Miami – Pictures - Gist More, 6 hours ago
