Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
SENATE SPEAKS ON COVI-19 SCARE IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Abuja Reporters
- The Senate on Tuesday described as fake, a report by an online medium, not punchng.com, claiming there was panic in the National Assembly because 50 lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Senator Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, has reacted to reports claiming 50 members of the National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. Sahara Reporters had published on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 7 that 50 ...
More Picks
1
We'll Spend Your Dollars Before Sending You Into Coma - Wike Fires Warning To Ganduje Over Edo -
Tori News,
24 mins ago
2
AEW star Chris Jericho comments on WWE’s Eye for an Eye Match set for Extreme Rules -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
3
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
4
China is US ‘Greatest Threat’ – FBI Director -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
3 hours ago
5
Buhari appoints Mustafa Chike-Obi as Nigeria’s special envoy to U.S. -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
