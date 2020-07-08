Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


SENATE SPEAKS ON COVI-19 SCARE IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
News photo Abuja Reporters  - The Senate on Tuesday described as fake, a report by an online medium, not punchng.com, claiming there was panic in the National Assembly because 50 lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Senate spokesperson reacts to reports claiming 50 lawmakers have tested positive for COVID19 Linda Ikeji Blog:
Senator Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, has reacted to reports claiming 50 members of the National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. Sahara Reporters had published on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 7 that 50 ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info