

News at a Glance



SERAP Asks Court To Order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 Governors To Publish Their Assets The Nigeria Lawyer - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, 36 state governors and their deputies to “make public details ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



