

News at a Glance



SERAP asks court to stop payment of life pensions to ex-Abuja council chairs, speakers Today - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to: “declare the life pension edictlaw 2019, passed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) null, void, illegal and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



