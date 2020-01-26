Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets
News photo Ripples  - President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been dragged to court over their failure to “make public details of their assets, specifically, property and income, contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 PDP wins Akwa Ibom rerun after APC boycott - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 PDP’s Ekpenyong wins Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial rerun as Akpabio withdraws - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 How Amotekun prompted recruitment of constables for community policing - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Ogun confirms one case of lassa fever - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Overhead bridges: 36 persons arrested for crossing expressway in Lagos - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Re-run elections: PDP records ‘total victory’ in Akwa Ibom - The News, 2 hours ago
8 MOUAU clears Vice Chancellor of sexual harassment allegation - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
9 How I Grew From Petty Thief To Bank Robbery Gang Leader- Suspect Confess - Anaedo Online, 2 hours ago
10 LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant on NBA all-time scoring list - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info