SERAP drags Nigerian govt, Cross River to ECOWAS Court over Agba Jalingo Ripples - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the government of Nigeria and Cross River state government of governor Ben Ayade to ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja “over the prolonged, arbitrary detention; unfair prosecution; ...



