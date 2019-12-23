Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


SERAP petitions UN over violent attacks on protesters in Abuja
Premium Times  - "We urge you to put pressure on the Nigerian authorities to immediately and thoroughly investigate the attacks."

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 PDP governorship aspirant joins APC - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
2 Photo as couple dedicate first baby after 35 years of marriage - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
4 Gloomy Christmas Eve on the 20th day of French strike - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
5 UK government probe uncovers massive fraud in Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Senators Preach Peace, Tolerance at Christmas - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 All I see is an overused Benz - BBNaija's Nina shades Tacha over car gift from her fans - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Yahaya Bello loses elder sister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
9 Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey schools Timaya on the real meaning of fake (Video) - Smant Info, 3 hours ago
10 Deji Adeyanju apologizes to IPOB leader ‘Nnamdi Kanu’ - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info