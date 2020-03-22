

News at a Glance



SERAP tasks Buhari on tracking N1.3trn spending on COVID-19 Champion Newspapers - ..Seeks EFCC, ICPC monitoring of spending ..PDP demands transparency …As confirmed cases hit 30 with Lagos topping list OBIORA IFOH, Abuja Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



