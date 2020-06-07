Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SERAP wants A’Court to order release of Buhari, Osinbajo‘s asset declaration forms
News photo Ripples  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos to set aside a judgment of a Federal High Court and to order public disclosure of asset declaration details submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau ( ...

3 hours ago
