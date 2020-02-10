

News at a Glance



SHEHU SANI: Presidency attack on Northern Elders shows Buhari govt is allergic to the truth Ripples Nigeria - Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the attack launched by the presidency against the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by its convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi. The politician in a post on his ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



