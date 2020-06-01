Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SHOCKING! Elderly Man Nabbed Sexually Assaulting A Lady As They Travel From Abuja To Akure (Watch Video)
Naija Loaded  - A shocking video has shown the moment an elderly man was sexually assaulting a lady inside a bus as they traveled from Abuja to Akure. Though the time the incident...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Elderly man nabbed sexually assaulting a lady as they travel from Abuja to Akure (Video) A shocking video has showed the moment an elderly man was sexually assaulting a lady inside a bus as they Read More >> Elderly man ...
Elderly man Caught Molesting a Lady Inside a Moving Bus My Celebrity & I:
An elderly man has been caught molesting lady inside a bus in the wake of the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a church.
Online Nigeria:
Video Of Elderly Man Caught Molesting A Lady Inside A Moving Bus An elderly man has been caught molesting lady inside a bus in the wake of the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a church.
Tori News:
A woman took to social media to seek justice for her sister after she was sexually harrassed by an elderly man in a bus.


