Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
SHOCKING! Elderly Man Nabbed Sexually Assaulting A Lady As They Travel From Abuja To Akure (Watch Video)
Naija Loaded
- A shocking video has shown the moment an elderly man was sexually assaulting a lady inside a bus as they traveled from Abuja to Akure. Though the time the incident...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Elderly man nabbed sexually assaulting a lady as they travel from Abuja to Akure (Video) A shocking video has showed the moment an elderly man was sexually assaulting a lady inside a bus as they Read More >> Elderly man ...
My Celebrity & I:
An elderly man has been caught molesting lady inside a bus in the wake of the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a church.
Online Nigeria:
Video Of Elderly Man Caught Molesting A Lady Inside A Moving Bus An elderly man has been caught molesting lady inside a bus in the wake of the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a church.
Tori News:
A woman took to social media to seek justice for her sister after she was sexually harrassed by an elderly man in a bus.
More Picks
1
Governor Wike Gives New Directive On Reopening Of Schools, Churches & Others -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
2
Tension as protesters storm NASS, calls on Senate President to declare Orji Kalu’s seat vacant -
Ofofo,
1 hour ago
3
Outrage as former Miss Universe Malaysia calls protesters “foolish humans” and says the “whites won” as she reacts to George Floyd death -
Gistvile,
1 hour ago
4
“Get well soon” – Davido’s lawyer shares photos of him stepping out in crutches (Photos) -
Wotzup NG,
1 hour ago
5
Senator Muse is dead -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
6
Davido spotted walking on crutches after sustaining injury (photos) -
The Info NG,
2 hours ago
7
NYSC certificate of Bayelsa deputy governor was altered -DSS -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
8
Man caught red-handed defiling two minors in Edo state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
VIDEO: Danny S – Oma Mad -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
VIDEO: Raskapella – Money -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
