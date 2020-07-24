Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SO TOUCHING! See What David Silva Said Ahead Of His Farewell To Man City
News photo Naija Loaded  - David Silva says his abiding memory of Manchester City will be the love he received from the club’s fans. The 34-year-old playmaker is leaving Manchester at the end of the season, a decade after joining from Valencia. After 433 games, 77 goals, four ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Signing For MCFC Is One Of My Best Decisions Ever – David Silva The Info Stride:
Manchester City midfielder, David Silva has come out to say that his abiding memory of the club will be the love he has gotten from the fans. Silva recently revealed that the love he has received has been perfect and it has been very important for him.


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 43 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 55 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 56 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info