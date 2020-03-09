Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


SOKAPU cries out: Our communities under siege, marked for annihilation
Blueprint  - The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has raised the alarm of an imminent annihilation, following what it described as dastardly invasion and killings of its people by armed bandits in recent times. The union which [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Teenage Schoolboy Writes Prince Harry, Apologizes For Cuddling His Wife - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Obasanjo, Shehu Sani, Moghalu, Momodu, others react to Sanusi’s dethronement - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Northern elders react as Ganduje dethrones Sanusi - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 Insurance brokers implore government to tackle insecurity - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Italy Puts Entire Country on Lockdown - Signal, 2 hours ago
6 Ganduje’s aide reveals what will happen to Sanusi in exile - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Governor Okowa loses two aides - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Aisha Buhari donates relief materials to Kaduna attack victims - PM News, 3 hours ago
9 Government reveals the identities of the two missing passengers who flew with the Italian Coronavirus victim - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
10 Lagos Releases Names Of Two Passengers On Board With Italian - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info