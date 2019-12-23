

SOKU OIL WELLS: PDP orders ceasefire between Wike, Dickson Ripples Nigeria - The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to stop forthwith the war of words both have been engaged in the last few days.



