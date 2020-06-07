Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SOLDIERS FLOG FOOD SELLER TO DEATH IN NASARAWA OVER LOCKDOWN
Abuja Reporters  - Nigerian soldiers allegedly flogged an elderly woman, a food seller, to death recently in Nasarawa state, North-Central Nigeria, for allegedly violating the lockdown order in the state, according to a report by a non-government organisation.

4 hours ago
