

News at a Glance



SON Seals 13 Steel Plants Over Poor Standards Inside Business Online - The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed 13 steel factories across Nigeria over failing to meet the Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS 117:2004). According to the Chairman, SON Task Force on Steel, Engr. Enebi Onucheyo, the companies ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



