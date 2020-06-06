Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SON to provide technical support for production of hand sanitizers in FCT
Daily Times  - The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has concluded plans to extend its technical support service towards the massive production of alcohol based handsanitizers in the Federal Capital Territory.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


