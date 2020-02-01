Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SPECIAL REPORT: Despite restriction on fuel supply to border communities, smuggling, extortion still rife
Premium Times  - While the government’s embargo on fuel supply to communities 20 kilometres within the country’s land borders has not entirely stopped smuggling, it has exposed residents to extortion and hardship.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 A – Z of the Menopause - Vanguard News, 49 mins ago
2 Emeka Ihedioha: Governor Uzodinma feeding Imo people with lies - Today, 57 mins ago
3 Why Wamakko is still in charge of Sokoto politics - Desert Herald, 1 hour ago
4 We’ll not tolerate any threat over Amotekun – Adams - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Newly wedded man returns wife to her parents, says her private part is too wide - Ifeanyicy, 1 hour ago
6 Stop feeding Imo people with lies, Ihedioha tells Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
7 EFCC kept me in underground cell – Shehu Sani - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Nigeria to Address Security Issues That Led to Visa Restrictions - The New York Times, 1 hour ago
9 Travel ban: Nigeria will do better without foreign interference – Adamu Garba II - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
10 APC gets 26 members in Imo Assembly - Authentic Nigeria, 1 hour ago
