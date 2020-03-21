

SPECIAL REPORT: In Lagos school, parents who can’t afford childrens’ tuition, turn to recyclables Premium Times - Dozens of parents in Ajegunle, a popular Lagos slum, are keying into an initiative that allows people in low-income communities to pay the school fees of their kids using recyclables like plastic bottles, cans, sachet water nylons.



