

News at a Glance



SUG President Allegedly Caught In Cult Meeting (Video) Information Nigeria - The newly elected President of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Students Union Government has been arrested in his full regalia during a cult meeting in Ogun State. According to reports, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and another member of the Aiye (Black Axe) ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



