Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


SUPREME COURT UPDATES: 2 New Judges Introduced, Kano takes lead amid suspense
The Breaking Times  - Updates coming from the supreme Court on the various pending gubernatorial election cases from yesterday resumes today. The Court is sitting and Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Tanko is presiding as two new judges are brought in while two were removed.

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Grave Yards Have Now Become Dens Of Ritualists, Indian Hemp Smokers - Pastor Blows Hot - Tori News, 51 mins ago
2 Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools - Tori News, 51 mins ago
3 Police Gun Down Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Anambra, Recover SUV (Graphic Photos) - Tori News, 51 mins ago
4 Veteran Yoruba Actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, is dead - Within Nigeria, 51 mins ago
5 Drama As ‘Sugar Rush’ Movie Banned From The Cinemas - Am on Point TV, 53 mins ago
6 War: Iran President reveals what will happen to those who shot down Iranian plane - Velox News, 53 mins ago
7 Cardi B Excited As She Returns Home To Find A Closet Filled With Ivy Park Outfits Delivered To Her From Beyonce (video) - 9ja News Arena, 55 mins ago
8 SUPREME COURT UPDATES: 2 New Judges Introduced, Kano takes lead amid suspense - The Breaking Times, 55 mins ago
9 Three Nigerians emerge winners of Russia nuclear research in Africa - Today, 59 mins ago
10 "I Lost By Bestie" Stella Damasus Mourns The Death Of Her Mother-in-law - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info