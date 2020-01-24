

Sacked Workers Threaten Lawsuit against Varsity, Issue Ultimatum to Mgt This Day - Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti Workers of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, who were disengaged in December 2019, have written to the institution, issuing a 30-day ultimatum for them to be reabsorbed or take legal action against the institution .



