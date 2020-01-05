

News at a Glance



Sad photo of two Almajiri children shivering in the cold as they sleep on the street Linda Ikeji Blog - Facebook user, Maiwada Dammallam posted a photo of two Almajiri children shivering in the cold as they sleep on the street. "And they are sleeping — a temporary reprieve from their living nightmare. May Allah make it easy for them."



News Credibility Score: 95%



