

News at a Glance



Sagay fumes over clamour for presidency to remain in North Velox News - Daniel Kanu Renowned Professor of Law, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, is a die-hard optimist and firm believer that President Mohammadu Buhari-led government ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



