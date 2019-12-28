

News at a Glance



Salvaging the Kano Emirate This Day - The latest move to end the feud between the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is a welcome development, writes Olawale Olaleye Perhaps, a lasting relief is coming the way of the Kano Emirate, which has been ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



