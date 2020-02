News at a Glance



Samson Siasia hopeful of raising N36.4m CAS fee to appeal FIFA lifetime ban before March 19 Linda Ikeji Blog - Embattled Nigerian coach, Samson Siasia, has revealed he is hopeful of raising the N36.4m (100,000 Swiss Francs) appeal fee demanded by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) before the March 19 deadline set by the court to hear his case.



