

News at a Glance



Samuel Eto’o Commences Donation Of COVID-19 Relief Materials To 100,000 Cameroonians News of Africa - African football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils, has commenced donation of Coronavirus relief materials to people in his home town of Douala in Cameroon. Eto’o, one of Africa’s richest sportsmen, is donating food items, soaps, sanitisers and protective ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



