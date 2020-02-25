Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sanders most favoured by African-Americans, beats Trump
PM News  - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among African Americans - a voting bloc that until now has largely favoured the former vice president, according to a ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Resign now, Reps tell service chiefs, NSA - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Bob Iger Abruptly Steps Down As CEO Of Disney - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
3 How illiteracy, ignorance of Islamic teachings fuel banditry, by Masari - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 AMCON takes over Buba Galadima’s residence, company - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Only three states willing to implement national livestock plan – Gov. Umahi - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
6 Olisa Metuh: God did not answer my prayer — Judge - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Mother Arrested after She filmed Herself Performing Violent Smackdown on Baby boy During a Video Chat with his Father - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 7-year-old girl dies during tonsillectomy – CNN - Fuze, 3 hours ago
9 Metuh’s Conviction And The Absurdity Of Nigerians Present Judiciary - Nigeria Tunes, 3 hours ago
10 Business mogul asks Senate to drop bill on repentant Boko Haram - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info