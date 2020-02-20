Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sanusi orders arrest of fathers who send out their kids as almajiris
The Breaking Times  - Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi says fathers who send out their children to beg for alms should be arrested.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Heartbreaking Video of 9 year old boy who wants to commit suicide due to bullying - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Alleged ‘Husband Killer’ Maryam Sanda appeals her death sentence - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
3 Lady seen flogging her mother after her pastor accused her of being a witch (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Judge biased for saying I killed my husband’ – Maryam Sanda appeals death sentence - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
5 APC returns to Supreme Court, seeks reversal of judgment on Bayelsa - 247 U Reports, 2 hours ago
6 Mom shares video of her 9-year-old son with dwarfism, crying and threatening to commit suicide due to incessant bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Homeless Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia, says he has no job, passport and money - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Kaka Chooses Between Gerrard, Frank Lampard & Paul Scholes (See His Pick) - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Messi names four clubs that will fight Barcelona for Champions League trophy - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Falana urges Police to probe attack on Justice Odili - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info