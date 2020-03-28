

News at a Glance



Sanusi, wives test negative for COVID-19 Within Nigeria - The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, and his wives have tested negative for COVID-19. This was contained in a statement signed by the former Central Bank of Nigeria’s son, Adam Sanusi, on Sunday. However Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



